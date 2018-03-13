Giants' Weston Richburg: Heading to SF
Richburg (concussion) intends to sign a five-year deal with the 49ers on Wednesday at the start of the new league year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Andrew Norwell heading to Jacksonville, the 49ers may have viewed Richburg as the top remaining interior lineman. The 2014 second-round pick played left guard as a rookie and center the past three seasons, making 50 starts in 51 games. A concussion limited Richburg to four games last year, but the Niners apparently aren't too concerned. Jimmy Garoppolo surely appreciates the effort to upgrade a shaky offensive line.
