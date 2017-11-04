Giants' Weston Richburg: Placed on injured reserve
Richburg (concussion) will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and has been placed on injured reserve, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Richburg's absence for the remainder of the campaign means Brett Jones should start at center for the Giants the rest of the way. He will attempt to recover and return to the field for 2018.
