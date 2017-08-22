Giants' Weston Richburg: Returns to lineup Monday
Richburg (hand) played Monday in a preseason game against Cleveland.
Richburg finally has fully recovered from a surgery on his snapping hand. He's now in line to start for the Giants again.
