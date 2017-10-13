Giants' Weston Richburg: Ruled out for Sunday
Richburg (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Quarterback Eli Manning lost multiple pass catchers in Week 5, so having Richburg back would've provided some pocket safety. However, Brett Jones will fill in as he did in Week 5.
