Giants' Weston Richburg: Ruled out for Week 5
Richburg (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
With Richburg unavailable in Week 5, Brett Jones will likely serve as the Giants' starting center. The team remains hopeful Richburg will pass through all phases of the concussion protocol in time to suit up for their following game on Oct. 15 in Denver.
