Giants' Weston Richburg: Sitting out Sunday
Richburg (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Richburg will miss his third consecutive contest due to the injury. Brett Jones is expected to serve as the team's starting center in Richburg's stead.
More News
-
Giants' Weston Richburg: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Giants' Weston Richburg: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Giants' Weston Richburg: Will not return Sunday•
-
Giants' Weston Richburg: Suffers possible concussion•
-
Giants' Weston Richburg: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Giants' Weston Richburg: Undergoes hand surgery•
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...