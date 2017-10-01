Giants' Weston Richburg: Suffers possible concussion
Richburg exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and is being evaluated for a concussion, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
If Richburg illustrates concussion-like symptoms he will not return Sunday and will enter the league's concussion protocol, but at this point we are waiting for another announcement from the team to determine his status.
