Giants' Will Hernandez: Back from COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Giants activated Hernandez from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Hernandez has missed the last two games while on the list, but he's cleared the necessary protocols and should return to his starting left guard role Sunday against the Eagles.
