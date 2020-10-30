Hernandez was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
All but four of the Giants' offensive linemen remain in quarantine as the team sorts through contact tracing. Postponement of the game will certainly be considered if COVID spread can't be controlled within the Giants locker room, but a Monday night kickoff provides extra time to resolve the situation. Tampa Bay's front could wreak havoc in that contest, especially if Hernandez is active. So far this season the Buccaneers rank third in the NFL with 3.6 sacks per game, also while standing as the No. 1 rush defense for a second consecutive year. Hernandez has been a stalwart for New York's front, playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season on top of 32 combined starts between 2018 and 2019.