Giants' Will Hernandez: Picked by Giants
The Giants selected Hernandez in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 34th overall.
Although Hernandez played at UTEP, he looks more like an SEC product at an imposing 6-foot-2, 327 pounds. Hernandez is a high-motor mauler who's a reassuring boost for the stock of Saquon Barkley. Although he's known as a power guard, Hernandez showed high-grade athleticism by running a 5.15-second 40-yard dash and 7.59-second three-cone at the combine.
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...