Giants' Will Hernandez: Picked by Giants

The Giants selected Hernandez in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

Although Hernandez played at UTEP, he looks more like an SEC product at an imposing 6-foot-2, 327 pounds. Hernandez is a high-motor mauler who's a reassuring boost for the stock of Saquon Barkley. Although he's known as a power guard, Hernandez showed high-grade athleticism by running a 5.15-second 40-yard dash and 7.59-second three-cone at the combine.