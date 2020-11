Hernandez won't be eligible to suit up for Sunday's game in Washington even if he comes off the COVID-19 list before then, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez could come off the reserve/COVID-19 list as early as Saturday, but he'd still have to undergo multiple medical evaluations before being officially cleared to retake the field. As such, rookie fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux looks set to start at left guard in Washington.