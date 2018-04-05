Giants' William Gay: Expects to sign with the Giants
Gay signed a contract with the Giants, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media reports.
Gay played 10 of his 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, appearing in all 16 games every year of his career. His numbers took a large dip last year, with him recording just 19 tackles and three passes defensed, his worst numbers in a decade. Entering his age-33 season, he'll likely be a backup cornerback while with the Giants.
