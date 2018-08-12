Gay (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

Gay joined the Giants last week and will operate as a depth safety. He'll get some extra run while Curtis Riley (hamstring) and Darian Thompson (hamstring) are sidelined.

