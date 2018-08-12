Giants' William Gay: Returns to practice
Gay (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.
Gay joined the Giants last week and will operate as a depth safety. He'll get some extra run while Curtis Riley (hamstring) and Darian Thompson (hamstring) are sidelined.
More News
-
Giants' William Gay: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Giants' William Gay: Expects to sign with the Giants•
-
William Gay: Expected to be released•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Fewest tackles in his career•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Deja vu season for veteran•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Gets first sack and interception of the season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...