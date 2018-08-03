Giants' William Gay: Suffers hamstring injury
Gay exited the Giants practice Friday with a right hamstring injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Gay was on the sideline with his right hamstring wrapped with an ice pack. The specifics and severity of the injury for the 33-year-old are currently unclear.
