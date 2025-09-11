Gipson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gipson won't have to move after being claimed by the Jets' MetLife Stadium roommates the day after being waived by New York's AFC team. His costly fumble on a kickoff return in Week 1 proved to be the end of the line for Gipson with the Jets, but he has shown some explosiveness in the return game when he holds onto the ball, so the Giants could utilize the 5-foot-9 wide receiver on special teams.