McKinney recorded six tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.

McKinney has recorded at least five tackles in each of the first three games this season, giving him 16 total. Last year, the 2020 second-round pick broke out with 93 tackles and five interceptions, including one pick-six. He's yet to replicate that type of playmaking in 2022, but his consistent production to start the year has given him a solid fantasy floor moving forward.