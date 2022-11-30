McKinney, who was originally expected to miss the season after injuring his hand in an ATV accident, is planning to return later this season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

McKinney was placed on the non-football injury list Nov. 7 and will be eligible to make his return following this week's game against the Commanders. However, the 23-year old safety is still expected to be out for at least a few more weeks. This still comes as good news since there was previously no timetable for their defensive signal caller's return. McKinney should instantly improve a secondary that has struggled recently due to injuries and will look to help the team make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.