McKinney had the pins removed from his left hand this week, but according to head coach Brian Daboll the team still isn't sure if he'll be back this season, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

McKinney remains on the reserve/non-football injury list. due to the hand injury he suffered in an ATV accident while on vacation in early November. Although the removal of the pins in his hand is positive progress for the 23-year-old safety, he still may need more time for his hand to heal before getting back on the football field. The next step for McKinney will likely to be designated to return from the NFI list.