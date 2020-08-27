McKinney (foot) hopes to retake the field after the Giants' bye week late November, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
McKinney underwent surgery on his fractured left foot, but it's possible that he won't lose his entire rookie campaign due to the injury. The second-round pick could make a return following the Giants' bye in Week 12, which would allow him roughly three months to get fully healthy. Prior to suffering the injury, McKinney looked primed to handle a key role in New York's secondary right off the bat.