McKinney suffered a hand injury while on vacation and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

In an unfortunate turn of events, McKinney suffered a hand injury while on an ATV tour in Cabo during the Giants' bye week and will now be forced to sidelined for "multiple weeks" according to the 23-year-old. The exact details of the injury have yet to be disclosed, but the safety is a big loss for New York's secondary after he's posted 38 tackles, including a sack, four pass deflections and a forced fumble over the first eight contests of the year. In McKinney's absence, Dane Belton is the most likely candidate to take over at starting free safety.