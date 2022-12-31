The Giants activated McKinney (hand) from the NFI list ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

McKinney hurt his left hand in an ATV accident during the Giants' bye week and hasn't seen game action since Week 8. Coach Brian Daboll indicated earlier this week that McKinney wasn't likely to return to action against the Colts, but the safety was designated to return to practice Thursday and has now been activated just two days later. McKinney logged 100 percent of New York's defensive snaps in his eight games so far this season, but he could be on a snap count Sunday given the length of his absence.