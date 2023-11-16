McKinney (ribs) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

McKinney likely hurt his ribs during Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cowboys, though he played every snap in that contest, as he has for all 10 of New York's games this season. The extent of the fourth-year safety's injury, and his chances of playing this Sunday versus Washington, should become clearer as Week 11 prep progresses. McKinney has been a nice asset in IDP fantasy leagues of late, posting back-to-back weeks with 10 tackles.