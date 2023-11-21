McKinney recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) during the Giants' 31-19 win over the Commanders on Sunday.
McKinney had another productive performance for the Giants, as he finished second on the team in tackles. The 2020 second-round pick has now logged double-digit tackles in three straight games, bringing his season total to 75 (57 solo).
