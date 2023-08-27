McKinney played in one of the Giants' three exhibition games, logging 21 snaps on defense against Carolina in Week 2.

McKinney made one tackle in the exhibition Week 2 game while spending most of his time on the sideline. As is par for the course, New York elected to use the preseason slate primarily to evaluate players lower on the depth chart. McKinney is locked in as the Giants' starter at free safety for the coming campaign.