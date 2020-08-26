McKinney is scheduled to have surgery on a foot fracture Wednesday, with the expectation being that he'll open the season on injured reserve, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Starting inside linebacker David Mayo is looking at a similar fate due to a torn meniscus. It's a tough pair of blows for a Giants defense that already appeared thin on talent, now losing a returning starter at one position and a rookie second-round pick at another. McKinney could be back for the second half of the season, but the Giants will need Julian Love or Nate Ebner to cover the free safety spot for the time being. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that McKinney's foot injury is a broken fifth metatarsal.