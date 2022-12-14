Coach Brian Daboll said McKinney (hand) won't practice Wednesday and isn't expected to play Sunday against Washington, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

McKinney, who sustained a hand injury during an ATV accident while on vacation in November, remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and will likely miss a sixth straight game. The 23-year-old safety is still expected to return this season, but the Giants have only three regular-season games left following Sunday's divisional showdown against the Commanders.