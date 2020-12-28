McKinney made eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.
The rookie second-round pick put together his best tackling performance of the year and finished tied for second on the team in stops. McKinney figures to make his fourth straight start in the season finale against Dallas.
