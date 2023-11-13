McKinney registered 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cowboys.
McKinney finished second on New York in stops in the blowout loss, reaching the double-digit tackle mark for the second straight week. That's a noticeable uptick in his output, as he totaled just eight stops over Weeks 7 and 8 combined. McKinney should be able to maintain a solid fantasy floor if he can continue to make an impact as a tackler, though he hasn't picked off a pass over his past 19 games after recorded five interceptions in 2021.
More News
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Team's top tackler Week 9•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Secures seven stops Sunday•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Logs four tackles in loss•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Logs limited action in preseason•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Prominent role in return•