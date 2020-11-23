The Giants designated McKinney (foot) to return from injured reserve Monday.
McKinney will return to practice Monday, opening the 21-day window for him to be activated from IR. The rookie second-round pick out of Alabama has yet to make his NFL debut after undergoing surgery to repair a broken foot in August. Once he's ready, the Giants may ease him into action behind starting safeties Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan.
