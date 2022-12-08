Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that McKinney could get the pins in his injured left hand removed soon but is doubtful to play this week, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

McKinney was scheduled for a checkup Wednesday to assess his recovery from the left hand injury he sustained in an ATV accident in November. The third-year safety is currently on the reserve/non-football injury list, but he's stated the expectation that he'll be able to return this season. He'll need to have the pins in the injured hand removed before he can come back, and Daboll suggested that McKinney might play with a club once that takes place, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. It appears very unlikely that McKinney will be able to play this Sunday against Philadelphia, but his intent of returning before the end of the campaign certainly seems feasible.