The Giants activated McKinney (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
McKinney returned to practice Monday and looked good all week, so he'll make his NFL debut Sunday against the Bengals. The rookie second-round pick should initially slot in behind starting safeties Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan, although it's tough to pinpoint a specific snap share at this time.
