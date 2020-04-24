Giants' Xavier McKinney: Scooped by Giants

The Giants selected McKinney in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

It's not a deep safety class but McKinney is arguably the best of the bunch. The Alabama product has a nose for finding the ball carrier, racking up 95 tackles as a junior in 2019, but he also has natural coverage instincts as evidenced by his three picks and eight pass breakups this past season as well. McKinney lacks elite athleticism -- he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash -- but his instincts from the safety spot help keep him in position. He will push for playing time next to Jabrill Peppers in the defensive backfield.