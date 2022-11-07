The Giants placed McKinney (hand) on their reserve/NFI list Monday.
It was previously reported that McKinney sustained a hand injury while on vacation and is expected to miss multiple weeks, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The 23-year-old was off to a solid start to his 2022 campaign which includes 38 tackles, one sack, four passes defensed and one forced fumble across the team's first eight games, but Dane Belton will be the expected beneficiary for added reps while McKinney remains sidelined.
More News
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Injured on vacation•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Notches first career sack•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Consistent production to start year•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Solid in Year 2•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Returns to active roster•