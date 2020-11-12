McKinney (foot) is likely to see his 21-day window begin in the next couple weeks, with a target return falling after the Giants' Week 11 bye, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

This falls right in line with reports from a few weeks ago that suggested McKinney wouldn't see the field until after the bye week. The second-round pick has barely seen the practice field this year after he underwent surgery to address a fractured left foot in late-August. There will likely be a bit of a learning curve upon his official return, but per league rules, he'll have a maximum of three weeks to get acclimated on the practice field before the Giants must activate him.