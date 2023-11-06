McKinney registered 10 tackles (seven solo) in a loss to Las Vegas on Sunday.

McKinney led New York in stops on a day when the team fell behind early and never posed much of a threat. The safety finished with his first double-digit tackle total of the campaign and logged twice as many stops as he did last week versus the Jets. McKinney has yet to notch a pickoff this year, but he's been an every-down starter and has tallied at least five tackles in six of his nine games.