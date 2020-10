McKinney (foot) isn't expected to make his NFL debut until after New York's Week 11 bye, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

McKinney's still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot, leaving the rookie second-rounder's NFL debut on hold. He was projected to start from the get-go prior to his injury, but it looks like the safety won't see the field until Week 12 against the Bengals at the earliest.