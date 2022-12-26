Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that McKinney's (hand) status hasn't changed, meaning he likely won't be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list prior to the Week 17 matchup against the Colts, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

McKinney is now in line to miss an eighth consecutive game come New Year's Day, as he's been working his way back from the hand injury he sustained in an ATV accident while vacationing back in November. Julian Love and Jason Pinnock should continue operating as the Giants' starting safeties for the time being, while Tony Jefferson is slated to handle rotational secondary snaps.