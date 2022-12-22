McKinney (hand) is not expected to be activated for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants reportedly still hope McKinney plays again before the end of the regular season, though he will only have two such opportunities after the conclusion of Sunday's contest against Minnesota. The 23-year-old safety continues to work his way back from a hand injury suffered in an ATV action while vacationing back in November, and he remains on the reserve/non-football injury list.
