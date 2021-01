McKinney notched 25 tackles (14 solo), one defended pass and one interception through six games in 2020.

McKinney missed much of his rookie campaign while recovering from offseason foot surgery, but he managed to carve out a large defensive role (over 50 percent of snaps) during the Giants' final three regular-season games. The 2020 second-round pick stands to get every chance to compete for a starting role come 2021.