The Giants elevated Koo from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Once Graham Gano was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Koo was expected to fill in for him, but a transaction needed to be made to get him on the active roster. Koo thus will be making his first appearance since he missed a potential game-winning field goal Week 1 and promptly was jettisoned by the Falcons. For his career, Koo has connected on 181 of 211 FGAs (85.8 percent) in 93 regular-season games.