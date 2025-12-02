Koo made his only extra-point try and didn't technically attempt a field goal in Monday's Week 13 loss to the Patriots.

Koo was called upon to attempt a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter, but he stubbed his foot into the ground before making the contact with the ball, leaving holder Jamie Gillian out to dry on a play that went into the box score as a 13-yard loss rather than a FG try. That botched play was emblematic of the Giants performance as a whole in a game during which they were never competitive, and perhaps of the team's season as a whole, as New York has dealt with inexplicable mistakes and collapses multiple times en route to a 2-11 record. As for Koo, he's ironically still perfect on FG attempts since joining the Giants -- at least in official recordkeeping -- as he's gone 4-for-4 in that category along with 8-for-9 on PATs.