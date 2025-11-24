Giants' Younghoe Koo: Makes all five kicks in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koo converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in the Giants' 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Koo's field goals were good from 21 and 44 yards out, and he's now made all four field-goal tries and nine of 10 extra points in three games with the Giants. New York will travel to New England two Monday nights from now for a Week 13 date with the Patriots. New England has been stingy against kickers in fantasy this season.
