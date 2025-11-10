Koo converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in New York's loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Bumped up from the practice squad Saturday to kick for an injured Graham Gano (neck), Koo was perfect on his four tries against the Bears. His field-goal makes were from 19 and 32 yards out, and it was Koo's first game action since Week 1, when he was with the Falcons. It's unclear if Koo will keep the kicking job over Gano moving forward.