Koo missed both of his field-goal attempts and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries during the Giants' 29-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Both of Koo's field-goal attempts Sunday came from 50-plus yards and both missed to the left. It was Koo's first field-goal misses in five games with the Giants, and he's now 4-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-12 on extra-point tries with New York.