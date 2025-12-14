Giants' Younghoe Koo: Misses both FGAs vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koo missed both of his field-goal attempts and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries during the Giants' 29-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.
Both of Koo's field-goal attempts Sunday came from 50-plus yards and both missed to the left. It was Koo's first field-goal misses in five games with the Giants, and he's now 4-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-12 on extra-point tries with New York.
More News
-
Giants' Younghoe Koo: Flubs potential FG attempt in loss•
-
Giants' Younghoe Koo: Makes all five kicks in defeat•
-
Giants' Younghoe Koo: No FGAs in defeat•
-
Giants' Younghoe Koo: Signed to active roster•
-
Giants' Younghoe Koo: Moved back to practice squad•
-
Giants' Younghoe Koo: Makes four kicks in Week 10 loss•