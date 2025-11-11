Giants' Younghoe Koo: Moved back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants reverted Koo to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Koo was elevated for Sunday's Week 10 loss to Chicago and made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries. His elevation was a result of veteran kicker Graham Gano missing the game due to a neck injury. Koo will likely be the Giants' kicker again Sunday versus Green Bay if Gano isn't ready to return to action.