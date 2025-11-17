Giants' Younghoe Koo: No FGAs in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koo did not attempt a field goal and went 2-for-3 on PATs in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Green Bay.
Koo went without a field-goal try in his second start with the Giants, and he did miss an extra-point attempt for the first time in three games this season. The kicker has now gone 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making four of five PATs over two contests with New York. With Graham Gano (neck) done for the year, Koo has a straightforward path to consistent work for the remainder of the season.
