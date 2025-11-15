The Giants signed Koo from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Making his first appearance since the Falcons released him after Week 1 this past Sunday in Chicago, Koo made both field-goal attempts and both point-after tries in place of Graham Gano, who was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck. New York placed Gano on injured reserve Wednesday, so Koo is lined up to be the team's primary placekicker for the foreseeable future. In addition to Koo, the Giants are still rostering kicker Jude McAtamney on the practice squad.