The Giants are expected to place DeOssie (knee/wrist) on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

DeOssie has appeared in 199 games with the Giants since being selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. The 34-year-old long snapper isn't under contract for 2020, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise if his placement on IR were to signify the end of his tenure in New York. Colin Holba will be a candidate to be promoted from the practice squad in DeOssie's absence.

