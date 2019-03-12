Giants' Zak DeOssie: Returning to New York
DeOssie intends to sign an undisclosed contract with the Giants, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
DeOssie would have become an unrestricted free agent March 13, and will instead return for a 13th consecutive season with the G-Men. The 34-year-old long snapper is the second-longest tenured player on the Giants' roster after quarterback Eli Manning.
